Cadinha & Co Cut Its Intel (INTC) Position as Valuation Declined; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) by $581,760

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 16,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,280 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 160,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 873,454 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Comp Store Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY ACCELERATED DECLINES IN FIREARMS SALES; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG TO STOP SELLING ITS PRODUCTS TO DICK’S SPORTING GOODS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE BRANDS TO GET MORE SPACE THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 222,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,040 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, down from 337,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 12.01 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 76,110 shares to 634,596 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 41,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,098 shares, and cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,129 shares to 6,046 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 5,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.11 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

