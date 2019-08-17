Cadinha & Co Lifted Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake; Shorts at TFI INTERNATIONAL COMMON SHARES (TFIFF) Lowered By 1.56%

TFI INTERNATIONAL INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) had a decrease of 1.56% in short interest. TFIFF’s SI was 442,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.56% from 449,700 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1107 days are for TFI INTERNATIONAL INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)’s short sellers to cover TFIFF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 2,100 shares traded or 242.02% up from the average. TFI International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cadinha & Co Llc increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 1.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadinha & Co Llc acquired 1,501 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Cadinha & Co Llc holds 119,003 shares with $28.82M value, up from 117,502 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $120.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results

TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. The companyÂ’s Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. It has a 10.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transport, and delivery of smaller loads.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -4.71% below currents $274.1 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America. UBS maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 22. UBS has “Buy” rating and $280 target. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 11. Nomura initiated it with “Hold” rating and $230 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 8. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $243 target in Monday, April 1 report. Nomura maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, April 11. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $235 target. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”.