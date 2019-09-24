Cadinha & Co Has Decreased By $4.07 Million Its Intel (INTC) Stake; Shorts at Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Raised By 12.48%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) had an increase of 12.48% in short interest. AERI’s SI was 5.42 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.48% from 4.82M shares previously. With 631,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)’s short sellers to cover AERI’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.43% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.13. About 459,463 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has $77 highest and $5200 lowest target. $64’s average target is 189.20% above currents $22.13 stock price. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, August 8. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 12,760 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 57,571 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,198 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Mngmt Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Amer holds 0% or 26,841 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 586,188 shares. Proshare stated it has 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Platinum Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Cwm Ltd holds 0.02% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 48,722 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Montag A & Associate holds 21,076 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Umb Bancshares N A Mo stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.40 million activity. $100,447 worth of stock was bought by RUBINO RICHARD J on Monday, September 9. Another trade for 115,900 shares valued at $2.14M was bought by Foresite Capital Management II – LLC. 26,250 shares were bought by ANIDO VICENTE JR, worth $498,953.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Gru Inc accumulated 70,005 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel invested in 0.05% or 9,977 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 44,101 were reported by Csat Investment Advisory L P. 8,792 were accumulated by Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt holds 159,611 shares. Barry Inv Ltd Com invested in 2.13% or 129,977 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has 1.14% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.35M shares. 2,955 were reported by Colrain Capital Llc. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc has 9,347 shares. The California-based Franklin Inc has invested 0.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 53,418 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 111,000 shares. Covington Mgmt owns 1.26% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 443,264 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc increased The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 46,483 shares to 53,560 valued at $7.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) stake by 1,057 shares and now owns 57,797 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 11.40% above currents $49.81 stock price. Intel had 24 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, June 10. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6200 target. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, July 26.