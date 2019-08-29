Cadinha & Co Cut Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $7.45 Million; Share Price Rose; Carmax (KMX) Position Maintained by Asset Management Advisors Llc

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $508.14. About 342,742 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 569,344 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 537,441 were accumulated by Ws Mngmt Lllp. 1.61M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Oppenheimer & Incorporated owns 528,767 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 22,666 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Brinker Capital accumulated 36,272 shares. American Research Mgmt Co holds 250 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 689,725 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company reported 5,668 shares stake. Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Summit Asset Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 958,454 are held by Hhr Asset Limited Liability. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 129,585 shares. 2.72 million are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Insur Enterprises Holding Limited reported 0.75% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 10.42M shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pinnacle Prns holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited invested in 87,581 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Sand Hill Advsrs Lc has invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Valley Advisers has 14 shares. 7,975 are held by Regions Corporation. Green Valley Limited Com holds 1.16% or 39,878 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M holds 519 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 62,852 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated owns 726 shares. 345 are held by Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 431 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0.19% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1.34M shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,688 shares to 96,530 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 37,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.