Cadinha & Co Cut Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $7.45 Million; Sather Financial Group Increases Holding in Markel (MKL)

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $527.75. About 388,084 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1112.23. About 14,740 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65 million worth of stock or 28,152 shares. $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,125 were accumulated by Rothschild Investment Il. 79 are held by Optimum Inv Advsr. Synovus Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,566 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,214 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 212 shares. Natixis reported 7,406 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 6.81 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Adv stated it has 45,715 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.06% or 354 shares. Td Asset holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 223,023 shares. Stephens Investment Management Limited Liability invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 208 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt holds 0.52% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45 million for 59.16 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,052 shares to 106,285 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 37,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,673 shares to 171,055 shares, valued at $15.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,669 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $18,448 activity. MARKEL STEVEN A had sold 100 shares worth $106,276. On Thursday, March 7 the insider Connell K Bruce bought $193,756.