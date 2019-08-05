Cadinha & Co Has Lowered Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.15 Million as Stock Value Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Were Volatile While Moab Capital Partners Has Upped Holding by $6.59 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,060 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 4,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $331.69. About 570,755 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.41 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,610 shares to 7,077 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 5,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 566,794 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc accumulated 0.38% or 2,322 shares. United Fire Group Inc holds 10.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 75,000 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,497 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 147,633 shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reported 7,614 shares. Kingfisher Cap Lc reported 675 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 1.28% stake. Aull And Monroe Investment has 3.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 73 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Gru Ltd Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 76,710 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,146 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd owns 3,370 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,856 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management reported 14,517 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 1.80 million shares to 217,636 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,750 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 422,871 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Llc holds 2,635 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 0.7% or 12,610 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 11,695 are held by Symphony Asset Management Limited. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Aperio Ltd Liability holds 115,072 shares. Ashford owns 3,960 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.06% or 22,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 7,728 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 28,349 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 19,302 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv reported 363 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0% or 2,288 shares.