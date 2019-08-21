Cadinha & Co Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 73.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 3,015 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Cadinha & Co Llc holds 1,060 shares with $404,000 value, down from 4,075 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $190.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $337.81. About 759,715 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 14.31% above currents $10.06 stock price. Flex had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Wednesday, May 29 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6 to “Buy”. See Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) latest ratings:

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 26.89% above currents $337.81 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Landesbank with “Sell”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by UBS. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc increased Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) stake by 6,221 shares to 56,740 valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 9,800 shares and now owns 16,135 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) was raised too.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.19 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 233.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.