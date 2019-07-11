Cadinha & Co Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Holding; NORZINC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (NORZF) Shorts Lowered By 0.41%

NORZINC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NORZF) had a decrease of 0.41% in short interest. NORZF’s SI was 963,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.41% from 967,200 shares previously. With 49,400 avg volume, 20 days are for NORZINC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NORZF)’s short sellers to cover NORZF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0714 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 73.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 3,015 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Cadinha & Co Llc holds 1,060 shares with $404,000 value, down from 4,075 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $201.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $358.84. About 2.11 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS

Another recent and important NorZinc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NORZF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Zinc, The Bulls Are Circling And Major Miners Hungry – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2017.

NorZinc Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $26.69 million. The company's principal project is the Prairie Creek mine, a zinc-lead-silver property located in the Northwest Territories. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns a mineral land package in central Newfoundland, which comprises lead, copper, silver, gold, and zinc deposits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.56 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $425 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $460 target in Monday, March 11 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Cadinha & Co Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 9,040 shares to 10,345 valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) stake by 5,881 shares and now owns 115,125 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A was raised too.