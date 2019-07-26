Cadinha & Co Cut Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $7.45 Million; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Rose While Alpha Windward Has Trimmed by $530,100 Its Position

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $527.48. About 276,985 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 60.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,888 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 4,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $189.81. About 1.13M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 5,881 shares to 115,125 shares, valued at $20.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 122,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 2,252 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.62% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Company holds 0.01% or 40 shares. Campbell And Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 942 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated accumulated 354 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 15,223 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 1,159 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Investment Mgmt has invested 1.35% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Conning has 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 75 are held by Reilly Finance Advsr Limited. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 71,547 shares stake. 1,273 are held by Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability. 480 were reported by Cordasco Financial. Old National Savings Bank In has 4,173 shares. Sivik Glob Healthcare Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.1% stake.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $23.32 million activity. The insider GUTHART GARY S sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65 million. 4,974 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $2.65 million were sold by Myriam Curet. Samath Jamie sold $229,014 worth of stock or 458 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,760 shares to 2,849 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 8,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. 519 shares valued at $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 45,104 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 56,725 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,889 shares. M Securities Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,398 shares. Murphy Management Inc holds 9,193 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 176,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sand Hill Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fort Washington Invest Oh has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 15 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 32,401 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has 0.26% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9,165 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.03% or 74,646 shares. Adirondack Trust Company accumulated 45 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department holds 4,038 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.