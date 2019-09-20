Cadinha & Co Upped Its General Dynamics (GD) Stake by $497,750; Market Value Rose; As Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Shares Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 54,483 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91M, up from 51,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.37. About 6.37M shares traded or 491.42% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 02/05/2018 – General Dynamics Unit Jet Aviation Completes Acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 1.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 5.02M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.89M, down from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 7.79M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 77,168 shares. 1,062 are held by Cidel Asset Mngmt. 4,168 are held by Intrust Bankshares Na. London Of Virginia stated it has 0.55% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Nuveen Asset Lc stated it has 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 11,310 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Charter reported 0.15% stake. First Eagle Limited Liability accumulated 126,847 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust owns 851 shares. Amer Research & has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Burney stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Next Financial Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 266 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 13,956 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.37% or 17,167 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.05% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GDIT secures $325M CISA priority telecom contract – Washington Business Journal” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New autonomous UUV from General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “General Dynamics Wins a $1 Billion Contract for Two Floating Navy Bases – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “General Dynamics banks $1B Navy contract for 2 ESB ships – Washington Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 86,692 shares to 28,348 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubbell Inc by 22,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,520 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv by 530,700 shares to 762,000 shares, valued at $56.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems I by 150,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fr (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marvell Technology Group Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CPB, AMBA, MRVL, BIG – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Marvell (MRVL) Beats As 5G Begins to Contribute – JPMorgan – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $73.34 million for 56.45 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.