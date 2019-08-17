Cadinha & Co Has Lowered Its Danaher (DHR) Stake by $1.16 Million as Share Price Rose; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Upped Holding in Grubhub (GRUB) by $1.38 Million

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 32.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 8,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 18,657 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 27,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.99 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 2.32 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,052 shares to 106,285 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 6,307 shares. Bainco has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Us Financial Bank De has 0.09% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 244,651 shares. M&T Bank invested in 405,949 shares. Nordea Invest holds 0.06% or 217,551 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Stearns Group reported 2,068 shares stake. Homrich And Berg reported 3,954 shares. Natl Registered Advisor Inc reported 8,428 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 52,629 are owned by Tcw. Company Commercial Bank holds 0.69% or 440,703 shares. 10,284 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny stated it has 75 shares. 233,898 are owned by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc invested in 2.91% or 350,039 shares.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98M for 30.51 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

