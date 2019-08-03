Cadinha & Co Has Raised Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $2.71 Million as Valuation Rose; Legacy Private Trust Decreased Stake in Csx (CSX) by $489,806

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 692.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 9,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,345 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 1,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 836,256 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 6,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 23,832 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 30,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.12. About 5.92 million shares traded or 20.04% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 69,203 shares to 109,215 shares, valued at $15.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16M for 16.61 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Utd Bankshares reported 1.49% stake. Brave Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,718 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Atria Invs Lc holds 0.07% or 21,100 shares in its portfolio. Savant Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 15,373 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 2,312 shares. Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 0.12% or 6,835 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 41,656 shares. Cullinan Assoc holds 42,320 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability reported 11,308 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 285 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 3,144 shares. Spirit Of America New York accumulated 23,025 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Mufg Americas has invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 162,641 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Management holds 1,771 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 22,621 shares in its portfolio. Bourgeon Management Lc holds 1,950 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. M Securities Inc owns 4,159 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has invested 2.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Braun Stacey Assoc Inc stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 0.2% or 14,572 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated stated it has 0.47% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 10,625 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 31,460 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 672 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Com accumulated 744 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sit Inv Assoc holds 51,620 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 62,355 are owned by Sei Co.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock. $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 222,116 shares to 115,040 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,015 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).