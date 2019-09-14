Cadinha & Co Holds Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Korea Investment Increased Its Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $897,600

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 251,181 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.38 million, up from 247,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.31 million shares traded or 18.08% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 55.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 77,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 216,282 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, up from 139,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 0% or 80 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 54,025 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 2.85 million shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc accumulated 2.82% or 220,556 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.49% or 66,700 shares. 115,932 were reported by Mairs And. Winfield Associates Inc stated it has 10,952 shares. Atria Limited Company stated it has 6,748 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 42,119 were accumulated by Hartford Financial Mngmt. Bernzott Capital Advsr reported 136,882 shares. Signaturefd Ltd reported 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.21% or 12,370 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advsr Ltd has 0.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 65,000 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.91% or 68,121 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,173 shares to 16,439 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 125,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,234 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 28,659 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Meridian Counsel stated it has 856 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Navellier And Associate Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 13,032 shares. Perkins Coie reported 2,319 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests invested in 83,688 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Green Valley Ltd Liability Co accumulated 135,859 shares. Frontier Inv Management invested in 0.02% or 1,011 shares. Mengis Cap reported 2.49% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 5,711 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Somerset Tru holds 1.76% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 12,926 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hills Bankshares Co holds 0.48% or 6,979 shares in its portfolio. Intact Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 21,400 shares to 296,993 shares, valued at $15.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817,775 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).