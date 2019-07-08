Cadinha & Co Trimmed Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position; Immunomedics (IMMU) Sentiment Is 1.29

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 36.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Cadinha & Co Llc holds 23,015 shares with $13.13M value, down from 36,082 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $61.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $533.16. About 403,848 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 102 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 79 sold and trimmed positions in Immunomedics Inc. The funds in our database now own: 160.01 million shares, up from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Immunomedics Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 41 Increased: 58 New Position: 44.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $620 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $575 target in Monday, April 22 report. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 59.77 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. Myriam Curet had sold 1,410 shares worth $770,652. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5. 458 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $229,014 on Tuesday, January 29. 28,152 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $14.65 million were sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 1.23 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC

Avoro Capital Advisors Llc holds 14.71% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. for 17.71 million shares. Acuta Capital Partners Llc owns 500,000 shares or 4.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ghost Tree Capital Llc has 4.16% invested in the company for 800,000 shares. The Minnesota-based First Light Asset Management Llc has invested 3.51% in the stock. Qvt Financial Lp, a New York-based fund reported 411,500 shares.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The firm engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity.