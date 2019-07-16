Cadinha & Co Raised Chevron (CVX) Position; Goelzer Investment Management Upped Its Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Market Value Rose

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 57.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,242 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 5,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $204.11. About 1.29M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 249.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 52,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, up from 21,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.72. About 3.56M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph, worth $858,097 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Capital Mangement invested in 0% or 1,588 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 969 shares. Jones Lllp holds 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,672 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & reported 36,187 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,555 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 151 shares. Tiemann Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). North Star Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1,183 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc holds 1,750 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 304 are held by Contravisory Investment. Cibc Asset Inc owns 30,447 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.49% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 14,500 shares. Clean Yield stated it has 550 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 89,519 shares to 39,865 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,424 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares to 23,015 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,060 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.