Cadinha & Co Cut Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $4.07 Million as Share Price Declined; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Decreased Position in Nike (NKE) as Market Value Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 75.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 86,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 28,348 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 115,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 11.45M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 4,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 112,964 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, down from 117,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $92.19. About 4.60M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Nike Stock Hits an All-Time High – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “What Should the Owners of Nike Stock Look for When NKE Reports Its Q1 Results? – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Now An Absurd $150 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Co has invested 1.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15,534 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,800 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 126,264 shares. 4,200 were reported by Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Corp. Ww holds 0.83% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 42.14 million shares. 4,276 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Ca holds 0.99% or 169,620 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Company owns 95,030 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 62,402 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Communications holds 0.45% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 36,922 shares. Mairs And owns 4,400 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ckw Financial Grp Inc reported 0.04% stake. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Company accumulated 2,455 shares.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $229.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 478 shares to 1,784 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 20,997 shares to 94,937 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.20 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Intel Stock Is Being Held Back by Little More Than Fear – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Can’t Catch a Break on China – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel names new treasurer – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “INTC or TXN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Partners with Olympics Committee, Organizers to Drive Tokyo 2020 with Advanced Tech and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Collaborating with Å KODA AUTO University – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 2.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Strategic Ltd Liability accumulated 27,343 shares. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kames Cap Public Llc holds 0.02% or 11,928 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp owns 57,341 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Davy Asset Management Limited holds 1.47% or 94,847 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And holds 398,045 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Mirador Ptnrs Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 88,307 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Liability Company holds 24,280 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Monetary invested in 0.67% or 36,245 shares. Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mercer Advisers holds 0.73% or 23,674 shares in its portfolio. Coastline stated it has 0.67% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Co owns 195,459 shares. North Star Invest Corporation has 164,075 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio.