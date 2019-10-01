Cadinha & Co Has Decreased Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Cullen Frost Bankers Trimmed Its Stake in Servicenow Com (NOW) by $5.07 Million

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 18,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 85,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.44M, down from 103,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $253.85. About 1.16M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 1,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 117,589 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.07 million, down from 119,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $288.11. About 2.18 million shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 352.57 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability Co owns 4 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.04% or 55,259 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 11 shares. Moore Cap LP holds 18,808 shares. American Century holds 1.34 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Churchill Management Corp holds 0.21% or 28,258 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management holds 1,259 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dorsal Cap Ltd Liability holds 400,000 shares or 6.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0.19% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oppenheimer & reported 789 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 5 shares. Eulav Asset holds 120,900 shares. Ratan Cap Management Lp invested 1.95% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nuveen Asset Ltd Com reported 3.41M shares. Davenport And Com Lc stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 287,609 shares to 579,969 shares, valued at $29.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (NYSE:LNC) by 5,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,207 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspiriant Lc holds 1,173 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited reported 2.86 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.91% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Epoch Inv Ptnrs reported 1.26 million shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested in 326 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cwh Capital holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,273 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Family Firm Incorporated owns 1,247 shares. 436,337 were reported by Waddell And Reed Inc. Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mathes Inc has invested 0.29% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moneta Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,590 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 9,829 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Provident Trust Co holds 6.34% or 700,050 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.47 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.