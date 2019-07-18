Cadinha & Co Has Raised Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position By $1.55 Million; Constellation Brands Has 1.73 Sentiment

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 450 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 260 sold and trimmed equity positions in Constellation Brands Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 129.74 million shares, down from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Constellation Brands Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 21 to 9 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 86 Reduced: 174 Increased: 307 New Position: 143.

Cadinha & Co Llc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 154.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadinha & Co Llc acquired 9,800 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Cadinha & Co Llc holds 16,135 shares with $2.56 million value, up from 6,335 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $122.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $157.79. About 765,126 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 sales for $26.67 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Harris Parker sold $923,058 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares. Shares for $1.49 million were sold by Benioff Marc on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $17,051 on Thursday, January 24. Hawkins Mark J had sold 9,067 shares worth $1.36 million. On Friday, February 1 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $811,530. Another trade for 14,897 shares valued at $2.31 million was made by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Raymond James maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. UBS has “Buy” rating and $190 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $185 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $189 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Management Ltd Liability Com owns 2,200 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 0.72% or 42,717 shares. 181,300 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Paradigm Asset Com Limited Com has 1,050 shares. 10,422 were accumulated by Nicholas Inv L P. Dillon & Assoc has 7,045 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Sky Inv Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cypress Cap Grp accumulated 1.25% or 38,490 shares. 563,222 were reported by Arrowstreet Lp. Putnam Fl Mgmt reported 21,428 shares. Hrt holds 4,306 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca holds 1.65% or 57,555 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 157,606 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,315 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd owns 46,309 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 14.53% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. for 4.21 million shares. Bluespruce Investments Lp owns 1.13 million shares or 8.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marlowe Partners Lp has 7.54% invested in the company for 62,040 shares. The Connecticut-based Lone Pine Capital Llc has invested 5.06% in the stock. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 408,151 shares.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $38.34 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 15.88 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

