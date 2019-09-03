Cadinha & Co Has Cut Coca (KO) Position By $529,460; Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Shorts Lowered By 3.74%

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased Coca (KO) stake by 24.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 11,510 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Cadinha & Co Llc holds 35,050 shares with $1.64 million value, down from 46,560 last quarter. Coca now has $236.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 9.69 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) had a decrease of 3.74% in short interest. CPB’s SI was 21.22 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.74% from 22.04 million shares previously. With 2.34 million avg volume, 9 days are for Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)’s short sellers to cover CPB’s short positions. The SI to Campbell Soup Company’s float is 12.26%. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 3.05 million shares traded or 27.86% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell’s Morrison Is Out as Big Food Slump Claims Another CEO; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line this year; 18/05/2018 – JUST IN: After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their quarterly earnings, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (via @loriannlarocco); 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Luca Mignini Chief Operating Officer; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Take Several Months to Complete; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.90, EST. $3.13; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Completed Snyder’s-Lance Acquistion for $50/Share, Which Represents Enterprise Value of About $6.1 B; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB)

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.69 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 50,606 shares to 59,159 valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A stake by 1,600 shares and now owns 14,643 shares. Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -2.55% below currents $55.3 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”.

Among 3 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup has $4300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $41.67’s average target is -8.28% below currents $45.43 stock price. Campbell Soup had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 20 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $12.76 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 64.99 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.

