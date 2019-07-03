Cadinha & Co Has Boosted Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake; Bridgecreek Investment Management Increased Visa Cl A (V) Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 2,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,118 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, up from 41,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 154.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,135 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 6,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Month In Red, Stocks On A Roll Despite Trade Fears As Jobs Data Loom – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 222,116 shares to 115,040 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,015 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Fin has 917 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Primecap Management Com Ca holds 0.09% or 735,060 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 18,800 shares. Dillon & Associate has 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 21,428 were reported by Putnam Fl Investment Management. Sit Associates owns 44,840 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.61% or 378,295 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 1.13 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 139,800 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 5,125 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 27,452 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The accumulated 145,196 shares. Buckingham Mgmt holds 34,547 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 20,961 were reported by Mathes Commerce Inc.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. Shares for $745,750 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 16. $917,946 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $29,214 was sold by Conway Craig. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $16,944 on Thursday, January 17. Benioff Marc also sold $727,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gp Inc accumulated 118,820 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability stated it has 31,805 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Davenport Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 733,077 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 2.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 47,557 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carlson Capital LP stated it has 498,843 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Hartline invested in 83,662 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,006 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company has 331,490 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 4,416 were reported by Prelude Capital Limited Com. Trb Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 19.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Clearbridge Investments Lc has 1.57% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). West Oak Cap Ltd Company accumulated 2,700 shares.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,185 shares to 91,039 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Emerg Mkt Etf (DEM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,975 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).