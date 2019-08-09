Cadinha & Co Has Cut Its Stake in Coca (KO) as Shares Rose; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Continues to Hold Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 11,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 35,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 46,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 10.30 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 49.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 98,153 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 297,497 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.59 million, up from 199,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 3.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 31,834 shares to 245,703 shares, valued at $15.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 8,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,980 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Ltd Liability reported 58,113 shares. Culbertson A N & Communications holds 73,026 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Regions Financial has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.14% or 105,502 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 165,325 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability owns 2.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 68,860 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 3.78 million shares. Gladius Mgmt Lp reported 44,616 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 13.06 million shares. Da Davidson Company owns 536,176 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 38,343 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Co holds 49,657 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt invested in 617,241 shares or 1.85% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 37,209 shares to 181,856 shares, valued at $18.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 52,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.