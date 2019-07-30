Cadinha & Co Cut Its Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Share Price Declined; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Declined, Altfest L J & Company Has Lifted Its Holding

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $534.03. About 235,071 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 7,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,337 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 8,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $103.71. About 2.58 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds by 90,691 shares to 124,575 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,383 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 6,221 shares to 56,740 shares, valued at $16.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,530 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.