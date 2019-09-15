Cadinha & Co Stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Has Boosted by $601,103; As Acme Utd (ACU) Stock Rose, North Star Investment Management Lowered by $423,280 Its Stake

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 61,020 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.72M, up from 59,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $363.68. About 688,037 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Acme Utd Corp (ACU) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 19,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.00% . The institutional investor held 601,313 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58 million, down from 620,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acme Utd Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 2,108 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (NYSEMKT:ACU) has declined 5.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 EPS $1.53; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.53; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Reports 14% Sales Increase and 17% Diluted EPS Increase for First Quarter of 2018; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $140 MLN; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ACME Solar Holdings to re-file documents for IPO – Mint; 20/04/2018 – Acme United 1Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Acme United Corporation Board Approves Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 10 / 2018 – Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. – Long Island Region; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 Rev $140M; 08/05/2018 – ACME Group Founder & Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar UpadhyayReceived “Udyog Rattan Award” by Institute of Economic Studiesacknowledging his dedicated contribution to the Economic Development oflndia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Invests reported 2,432 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 1,487 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.17% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department invested in 0.25% or 3,408 shares. Huber Ltd Company stated it has 2.52% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Utah Retirement reported 29,899 shares stake. Oregon-based Northside Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.22% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 54,001 shares. Graham Capital Management Lp holds 7,362 shares. Stanley has 3,966 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 20 shares. Pacific Global Investment Co reported 670 shares. Hartford Inv Management Com has 18,574 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,414 shares to 117,589 shares, valued at $31.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 86,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,348 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 22,000 shares to 69,000 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ACU’s profit will be $871,553 for 19.90 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Acme United Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.72, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 1 investors sold ACU shares while 8 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.04 million shares or 50.68% less from 4.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Investment Rech reported 0.01% stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc owns 22,544 shares. M&R Cap Incorporated reported 0% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 1,200 shares. Bard Associates reported 138,733 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 65,000 shares. Cap Corp Va has invested 1.54% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Granite Invest Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Teton invested in 0.28% or 127,200 shares. 1,362 are held by Morgan Stanley. Bridgeway Mngmt invested 0.01% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 9,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.