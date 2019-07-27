Cadinha & Co Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Position in Caterpillar Del (Put) (CAT) Increased by $9.45 Million as Share Value Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (CAT) by 318.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 92,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.23M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 2,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, up from 3,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,256 shares to 17,612 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,646 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.