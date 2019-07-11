Cadinha & Co Increased Schwab Charles (SCHW) Stake By $3.94 Million; American Electric Technologies (AETI) Sentiment Is 0.8

American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 4 funds started new or increased holdings, while 5 decreased and sold their positions in American Electric Technologies Inc. The funds in our database reported: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding American Electric Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Cadinha & Co Llc increased Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) stake by 211.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadinha & Co Llc acquired 93,895 shares as Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Cadinha & Co Llc holds 138,314 shares with $5.91M value, up from 44,419 last quarter. Schwab Charles Corp now has $52.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 1.91 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video)

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $11.81 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider SCHWAB CHARLES R sold $11.76 million. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. $162,946 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by Craig Jonathan M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Inv Prtn Lc owns 61,062 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Alps Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Tn invested in 0% or 549 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 20,670 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 1.95M shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 408 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc owns 0.15% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 3.89M shares. Colony Group Llc holds 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 10,642 shares. 11,456 were accumulated by Orca Limited Liability. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp stated it has 590,200 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 5.23 million shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability accumulated 102,482 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Among 7 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Charles Schwab had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 24 with “Sell”. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank.

