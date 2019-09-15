Cadinha & Co Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $4.40 Million; Aimz Investment Advisors Raised Its Position in Cdk Global (CDK) by $349,076 as Share Price Declined

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 55.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 77,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 216,282 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36M, up from 139,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 10.72M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 63,079 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 55,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 478,632 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,243 shares to 173,613 shares, valued at $19.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 1,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,264 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Verizon Communications vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Old Financial Bank In has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Citizens Northern Corp has invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 7,454 were reported by Ckw Gp. 7.45 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. C M Bidwell Associate holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14,970 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 78,364 shares or 2.68% of the stock. 700,558 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. Alphaone Ser Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,300 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mendel Money Mngmt holds 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 6,225 shares. Sol Management owns 15,354 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Company owns 30,000 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc accumulated 0.64% or 74,631 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney has 36,687 shares.