Cadinha & Co Has Trimmed By $1.15 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN)

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 73.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 3,015 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Cadinha & Co Llc holds 1,060 shares with $404,000 value, down from 4,075 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $202.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV has $8100 highest and $69 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is -6.41% below currents $80.94 stock price. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) rating on Thursday, March 14. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $75 target. See InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $74 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70 New Target: $69 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $73 Maintain

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.73% above currents $364.09 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $480 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Landesbank maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $425 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $525 target in Friday, March 8 report.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New delays weigh on 737 MAX return – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Cadinha & Co Llc increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 1,817 shares to 77,648 valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,129 shares and now owns 6,046 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 4.60 million shares. 57,338 are owned by Riverhead Cap Lc. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Korea Investment reported 452,691 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Investment Group reported 7,659 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). At Financial Bank reported 5,882 shares. Freestone Hldgs Ltd holds 5,779 shares. Ghp Advisors owns 986 shares. Pinnacle Associate reported 71,747 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc has 99,596 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.23% or 7,787 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Llc holds 1.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,937 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $6.13 billion. The firm enables its clients to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. It has a 151.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 355,431 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S