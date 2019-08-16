Cadian Capital Management LP Upped Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE); As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 123.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 425,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36 million, up from 190,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $95.15. About 219,943 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 10,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 45,891 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, down from 56,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $245.2. About 1.52 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Ltd reported 522,299 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 45,850 shares. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.98% or 227,858 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ltd Liability Corp has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 285,832 shares. Kentucky-based Renaissance Group Ltd Liability has invested 1.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation reported 10,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 0.24% stake. Korea Corp owns 822,981 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation owns 27,970 shares. Filament Ltd Liability Co reported 2,946 shares stake. Cna Financial has invested 0.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Neville Rodie Shaw reported 0.9% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership owns 13,632 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Tru has 0.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UnitedHealth beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.26 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,308 shares to 142,647 shares, valued at $29.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 10,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 554,688 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $75.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1.73M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource accumulated 0.1% or 1.89M shares. 5,643 are owned by Barclays Plc. Brown Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.24% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 847 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Hartford Financial Management accumulated 175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 6,576 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company owns 126,764 shares. First Personal Financial Services reported 191 shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Contravisory Mngmt Inc has 1,162 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company Ny, a New York-based fund reported 18,915 shares. Bamco Inc holds 2.75% or 6.68M shares. 32,800 were reported by Sit Investment Associates Inc. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Ltd has invested 0.25% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Vident Investment Advisory Lc has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Guidewire Software Announces Ontellus as New Solution Alliance Partner – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Good2Go Auto Insurance Leverages Guidewire Insurance Platform for Predictive Analytics – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire -4.7% amid light guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.