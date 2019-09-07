Cadian Capital Management LP Upped Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Caxton Associates LP Raised Holding by $538,560

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 123.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 425,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36 million, up from 190,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.67% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 4.95M shares traded or 658.88% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 5,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ move into the cryptocurrency market, regulatory clarity and the upcoming Blockchain Week NYC have all increased demand for bitcoin; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs, Warburg Pincus eye $200 mln stake in WeWork India – Times of India; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN RAISES TURKEY YEAR-END INFLATION EST. TO 11% VS 10.5%; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs landed an “outperform” rating under new coverage at Bernstein; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: David Solomon to Serve as Sole President, Operating Chief; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Fuel retailer hires Goldman Houston head; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WORKING TO ACHIEVE GOAL OF HAVING WOMEN MAKE UP 50 PCT OF INCOMING ANALYST CLASS BY 2021; 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE HEAD GERMANY, AUSTRIA

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 1.39 million shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $73.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

