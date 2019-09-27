Cadian Capital Management LP Upped Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Steven Madden LTD. (SHOO) Sellers Decreased By 8.85% Their Shorts

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 19.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 83,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 500,000 shares with $96.50 million value, up from 417,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $505.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $177.08. About 8.86M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook to step up verification of contentious ads; 17/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica planned to issue digital currency; 20/03/2018 – U.K. members of parliament called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday to give evidence related to the company’s links to political analysis firm Cambridge Analytica; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S WEHNER: HARD TO PINPOINT GDPR IMPACT BEYOND EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – EU says Facebook’s apology ‘not enough’ as it announces personal data investigation; 09/04/2018 – Investors are ‘looking for reasons to believe’ in Facebook – and overlooking a big reason to worry; 13/04/2018 – Peter Thiel Nominated for Re-Election to Facebook Board; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is looking for engineers to build its own chips; 14/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg turns 34 today; 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s artificial intelligence still has trouble finding hate speech – but finds a lot of nudity

Steven Madden LTD. (NASDAQ:SHOO) had a decrease of 8.85% in short interest. SHOO’s SI was 3.17M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.85% from 3.48M shares previously. With 570,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Steven Madden LTD. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s short sellers to cover SHOO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 178,631 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q EPS 50c; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.60-Adj EPS $2.67; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The Company’s Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, and Madden NYC brands, as well as under the third party brands. It has a 21.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wholesale Accessories segment offers Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, Betsey Johnson, Madden NYC, Big Buddha, B Brian Atwood, and Luv Betsey branded; and private label fashion handbags and accessories to department stores, mass merchants, value priced retailers, online retailers, and specialty stores; and markets and sells cold weather accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, and other trend accessories under the Cejon, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, and Big Buddha brand names, as well as private labels to department stores and specialty stores.

More notable recent Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike earnings help lift retail – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold Steven Madden, Ltd. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.67 million shares or 0.22% less from 79.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 626,172 are held by Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Incorporated. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Alps Advsr accumulated 0% or 11,810 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Company holds 2,479 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares owns 151,425 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Com has 213,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston holds 0.05% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 17,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 67,098 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 86,346 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 10,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 52,698 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager L P accumulated 58,900 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks invested in 0.05% or 89,763 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 153,653 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 shares were sold by THIEL PETER, worth $4.05 million.

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 300,749 shares to 1.36 million valued at $296.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spotify Technology S A stake by 10,578 shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Pagseguro Digital Ltd was reduced too.