Cadian Capital Management LP Upped By $28.87 Million Its Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Position; Employers Holdings (EIG)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 80 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 65 sold and decreased their equity positions in Employers Holdings Inc. The funds in our database reported: 24.84 million shares, down from 24.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Employers Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 52 Increased: 48 New Position: 32.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) stake by 170.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 962,209 shares as Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG)’s stock rose 26.53%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 1.53 million shares with $46.35 million value, up from 565,000 last quarter. Nanostring Technologies Inc now has $888.76 million valuation. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 265,467 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018

Analysts await Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 46.94% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.98 per share. EIG’s profit will be $16.59 million for 21.15 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Employers Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.22% negative EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. for 80,422 shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 104,900 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.47% invested in the company for 118,953 shares. The Texas-based Westwood Holdings Group Inc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 41,500 shares.

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It has a 8.76 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 15,000 shares to 30,000 valued at $56.24M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) stake by 281,167 shares and now owns 16,825 shares. Dentsply Sirona Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 3.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold NSTG shares while 27 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 29.95 million shares or 45.09% less from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadian Cap Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 154,845 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Hamilton Lane Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 112,910 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,776 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 0% or 79 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 2,917 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.02% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Us Bank De owns 410 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Com has 116,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity has 0.01% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Nuveen Asset Lc owns 608,025 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.04% or 486,504 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Swiss Bancorp stated it has 60,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.