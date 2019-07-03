Cadian Capital Management LP Upped By $16.20 Million Its Radware LTD (RDWR) Stake; Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Had 8 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 20 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 21. See Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Commmon Stock Rating: Mkm Partners

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $151 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $160 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Commmon Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 135.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Commmon Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $153.0000 161.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Commmon Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $124.0000 125.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Commmon Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $152.0000 153.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Radware Ltd (RDWR) stake by 17.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 622,978 shares as Radware Ltd (RDWR)’s stock rose 0.04%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 4.27 million shares with $111.65M value, up from 3.65 million last quarter. Radware Ltd now has $1.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 46,727 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity. 5,313 shares were bought by Hollis Michael L., worth $505,352 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). California-based Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) has invested 0.63% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Viking Fund Ltd holds 110,000 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. 71 are held by Reilly Ltd Liability Company. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.34% or 19,515 shares. 15,757 are held by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has 0.69% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 74,200 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 186 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 230,851 shares. Nicholas Ptnrs L P holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 22,333 shares. Rr Advsrs Ltd owns 54,000 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 2.62M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow and Nasdaq close at record highs amid expectations for the Fed to lower rates – CNBC” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Diamondback (FANG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diamondback (FANG) Down 9.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy the FANG Stocks Sell-Off? – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Fang Holdings (SFUN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

The stock increased 0.99% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 574,846 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $16.50 billion. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. It has a 18.45 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.