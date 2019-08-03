Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake; Managed Asset Portfolios Cut Nokia (NOK) Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 34.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 215,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 417,000 shares with $69.51M value, down from 632,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $539.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Facebook Still Faces Questions About Russia’s Reach; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook launching a new team dedicated to blockchain – Recode; 10/05/2018 – UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Congressman Seeks Minority Employee Retention Stats; 29/03/2018 – Facebook executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth defended the company’s “questionable” growth tactics in the name of connecting people, in an internal memo from 2016; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 12/04/2018 – Scott Stringer Says Facebook Has to Act to Restore Shareholder Confidence (Video); 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 2.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock rose 3.64%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 2.85 million shares with $16.28M value, down from 2.92M last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $30.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 17.56M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless appli; 06/03/2018 – Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REITERATES ALL OF ITS FULL YEAR 2018 NOKIA-LEVEL GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – The Columbian: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 21/05/2018 – Nokia mobile revival effort gets $100m boost; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Underlying Reasons For Soft Networks Margins Are Temporary, 1Q Not The New Normal, Will Rebound in Coming Quarters; 27/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, dual rear cameras showcased, to be announced on May 16; 28/03/2018 – Nokia selected by China Mobile to build advanced public/private cloud services infrastructure using Nuage Networks VSP; 27/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017; 10/04/2018 – GOOG: Google in talks to buy Nokia airborne broadband system, Bl

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) stake by 62,268 shares to 440,868 valued at $23.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) stake by 90,811 shares and now owns 636,185 shares. Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) was raised too.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Better Execution Needed to Move NOK Stock Higher – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nokia: Finally En Route To $8 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James boosts Nokia after earnings; shares +11% – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Seriously, Nokiaâ€™s 5G Portfolio Makes NOK Stock Worth a Shot – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nokia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $340.67M for 22.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contrarius Management Limited has invested 9.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 114,703 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Partners. Chemical Bank accumulated 0.05% or 2,551 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc stated it has 6,735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 387,074 were reported by Cortland Advisers. Park Presidio Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.56M shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. 94,737 were reported by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of. Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 51,404 shares. Wealthcare Lc owns 255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guild Invest Management holds 3,256 shares. Fagan Associates reported 44,743 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,997 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd Com holds 11,955 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested in 0% or 25,411 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $212 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Jefferies maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.