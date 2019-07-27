Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Position by $14.42 Million as Share Price Rose; As Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Stock Price Declined, Punch & Associates Investment Management Raised Holding by $603,816

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 100,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 492,093 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 391,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 54,506 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 22.84% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 554,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.81M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.60M, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 11.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed lnkjet Printing; 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Electronics For Imaging Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFII); 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox Iridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average; 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding `Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 38c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold EPM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.74 million shares or 4.94% more from 22.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Blackrock reported 3.31 million shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.14% or 148,925 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). M&T State Bank reported 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Menta Ltd holds 27,191 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.08% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Charles Schwab has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 222,899 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0% or 11,815 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 230 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 59,232 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 29,540 shares to 278,475 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 157,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,259 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT).

Analysts await Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 275.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.08 per share. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Electronics for Imaging, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.18% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 143,887 shares to 5.15M shares, valued at $36.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). State Street reported 1.27M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.37M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Grp Inc holds 342,666 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 80,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Hanson Mcclain holds 735 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 30,337 shares. 574,381 are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 7,500 shares. 1.02 million are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Cooper Creek Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 182,957 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division reported 275 shares.

