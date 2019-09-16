Cadian Capital Management LP Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Lowered Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $7.04 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 83,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 422,343 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.52M, down from 506,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.36. About 2.53M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 62,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 548,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.35 million, down from 610,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.02. About 872,282 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss $35.4M; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANIES PLAN TO REPORT ON 60-DAY BIOPSY DATA IN LATE-2018 OR EARLY 2019; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Golodirsen

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – SRPT – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FDA Rejection of Sarepta’s Golodirsen Should Have Been Expected – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SYBX, SRPT, MDT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: October 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. BONNEY MICHAEL W had bought 2,000 shares worth $173,480. Barry Richard also bought $437,455 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Thursday, September 12. INGRAM DOUGLAS S had bought 16,252 shares worth $2.00 million.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 488,739 shares to 5.64 million shares, valued at $36.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 60,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning accumulated 22,036 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 89,095 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,990 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management owns 0.2% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 112,258 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.25% or 52,360 shares. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 1.79% or 325,000 shares. Moreover, Opus Point Partners Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.2% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Botty Investors Ltd Llc has 1.16% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 24,234 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 4 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.08% or 2,712 shares. Benjamin F Edwards &, a Missouri-based fund reported 660 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc owns 218,644 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 35,448 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 800,000 shares to 832,961 shares, valued at $30.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.81 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott teams up with Sanofi in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sanof (SNY), Abbott (ABT) Partner to Integrate Glucose Sensing and Insulin Delivery Technologies – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Together, We Can Increase the Number of Women in STEM: Here is a Tool to Help Companies Get Started – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.