Cadian Capital Management LP Stake in Radware LTD (RDWR) Has Lifted by $16.20 Million; As Schlumberger (SLB) Valuation Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Trimmed by $325,725 Its Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 622,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.27M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.65 million, up from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. It closed at $24.72 lastly. It is down 2.76% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 8.56 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Radware Study Reveals That Two Thirds of Respondents Believe Hackers Can Penetrate Their Network – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Apr 1, 2019 : CZR, FITB, RDWR, MSFT, AAPL, QQQ – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Radware’s Proven Track Record Drives Expansion Deal With Global Cloud Provider – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radware Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:RDWR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Radware (RDWR) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 1.39 million shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $73.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 554,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79M for 27.99 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,319 shares to 128,490 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Declines 12% Quarter to Date: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Analyst Undercuts Street Expectations For 2020 EPS – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 124,809 were reported by Smith Salley And. 1.29M were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsrs. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated reported 32,998 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Pa owns 212,924 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc owns 314,934 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,553 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 275,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc has invested 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Iowa Savings Bank has invested 0.57% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Century Companies holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8.36 million shares. 988,814 were reported by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Argent Tru reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 55,753 are owned by South State. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).