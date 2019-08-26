Cadian Capital Management LP Raised Its Tableau Software (DATA) Position by $32.66 Million; Main Street Research Has Lowered Holding in Facebook (FB) by $894,740

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $179.4. About 3.89M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Social dysfunction: Facebook has outperformed its peers over the last month. That’s about to end; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 17/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica planned to issue digital currency; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Approves $9B Increase to Buyback Program; 10/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s control of Facebook is like a dictatorship: CalSTRS; 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly gaining access to the sensitive user information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: DYNAMIC ADS WILL HELP AUTO FIRMS REACH CAR BUYERS; 21/03/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg has also finally responded to the company’s privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. More details:; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 257,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.99 million, up from 771,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 74,800 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $314.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,014 shares to 71,197 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.