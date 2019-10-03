Cadian Capital Management LP Raised Its Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Position; Profile of 7 Analysts Covering Western Digital (WDC)

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 400,000 shares as Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)’s stock declined 7.53%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 600,000 shares with $7.49 million value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Amicus Therapeutics Inc now has $2.23B valuation. The stock increased 7.15% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 2.70M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $85 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -3.98% below currents $57.5 stock price. Western Digital had 23 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, April 24. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. Mizuho maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $6400 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was downgraded by Benchmark to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 2. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Longbow. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. See Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Sell Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $61.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: In-Line Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $53.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell New Target: $40.0000 Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Underperform New Target: $32.5000 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold Western Digital Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bancorp Department stated it has 585 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 5,526 shares stake. Brookstone Cap Management holds 56,811 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Amg Natl Trust Retail Bank holds 54,028 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa owns 4,364 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Hrt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,079 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.23% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% or 176,662 shares in its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Management owns 3,857 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.31M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt reported 6,827 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 6,533 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 23,814 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc reported 9,553 shares.

The stock increased 2.10% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 2.01M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Western Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WDC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WDC +2% on storage systems exit – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Seagate Technology vs. Western Digital – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WDC, MU gain on positive pricing note – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.09 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FOLD shares while 29 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 250.36 million shares or 7.05% more from 233.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 93,000 shares. Us Bankshares De has 4,896 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Inc stated it has 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 173,602 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 320,136 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 742,236 shares in its portfolio. Franklin has invested 0.02% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Jane Street Gp Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 66,532 shares. Osterweis Cap Management holds 404,780 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 1.44M shares. Ameriprise owns 989,777 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,796 activity. 4,945 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares with value of $49,796 were bought by WHITMAN BURKE W.