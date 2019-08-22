Cadian Capital Management LP Raised By $38.25 Million Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Position; Green Square Capital Decreased Lkq Com (LKQ) Position

Green Square Capital Llc decreased Lkq Corp Com (LKQ) stake by 26.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc sold 11,995 shares as Lkq Corp Com (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 33,969 shares with $964,000 value, down from 45,964 last quarter. Lkq Corp Com now has $8.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 1.00 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) stake by 37.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 588,389 shares as Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 2.17M shares with $141.13M value, up from 1.58M last quarter. Pegasystems Inc now has $5.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $69.47. About 67,326 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc increased Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A stake by 15,560 shares to 37,451 valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) stake by 3,666 shares and now owns 9,707 shares. Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.02% or 27,661 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The California-based Comml Bank Of The West has invested 0.05% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 4.52M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,125 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru holds 0.02% or 2,581 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank &, Iowa-based fund reported 100 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc holds 17,140 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.66% stake. British Columbia Investment Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 87,980 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 100 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc reported 0.17% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Corbyn Mngmt Incorporated Md reported 314,648 shares or 3.67% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Llc Nj reported 0.79% stake.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Corporation Sets Date for European Segment Investor Call – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Announces European Management Succession – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Sees a Tougher Year Ahead – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd stated it has 325,160 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 282,654 shares in its portfolio. Cap Impact Advsr Lc reported 31,389 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 5,608 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 166,027 shares. Bluemountain Lc has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 19,362 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability holds 15,804 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 151,500 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 18,496 shares. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 44,521 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 234,009 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Lc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 353,579 shares. 10,981 are owned by Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Company. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 8,191 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) stake by 554,688 shares to 2.81M valued at $75.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spotify Technology S A stake by 171,000 shares and now owns 1.16M shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ORCL or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pegasystems’ Sales Stabilize in the Second Quarter – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Pega Cloud ACV Grows 65% in the First Half of 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Launches Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst to Help Clients Accelerate Innovation – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Pegasystems (PEGA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.