Cadian Capital Management LP Position In Tableau Software (DATA) Was Has Raised; As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined, Hanseatic Management Services Upped Position by $861,588

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 134.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 5.83M shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 257,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.99M, up from 771,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 2.16 million shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 65,400 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,736 shares. Sarl reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Korea Corporation has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Acadian Asset Limited Com has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 52 shares. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 50,798 shares. 19,800 are held by Cap Intll Incorporated Ca. Ww Asset Management accumulated 2,363 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 303,067 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 299 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,391 are owned by Us National Bank De. Cambridge Inv Incorporated owns 4,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 22,937 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 215,000 shares to 417,000 shares, valued at $69.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.17% stake. 441,837 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. 4,665 are held by Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Co. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Lmr Partners Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1.09M shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 829,168 shares. New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Tiverton Asset Ltd holds 0.48% or 88,030 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Thomas White reported 0.25% stake. Trexquant Inv Lp stated it has 0.28% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.65% or 194,935 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York holds 4.26% or 72,037 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).