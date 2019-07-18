Cadian Capital Management LP Position in Tableau Software (DATA) Has Upped by $32.66 Million as Share Value Declined; Sequoia Financial Advisors Stake in Walmart (WMT) Has Cut by $5.14 Million as Valuation Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 257,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.99M, up from 771,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.23. About 459,044 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 78.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 52,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,303 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 67,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $114.11. About 1.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Flipkart-Walmart deal likely by end of week; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart looking for senior executives to take on competition – Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 02/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE LOOKING AT BUYING PILLPACK: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Walmart May Help Sainsbury Avoid Supermarkets’ High-Yield Drift; 14/03/2018 – WALMART U.S. STORES CEO FORAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.58 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 9,235 shares to 14,015 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 281,541 shares to 88,459 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,000 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

