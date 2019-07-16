Cadian Capital Management LP Position in Tableau Software (DATA) Has Increased by $32.66 Million as Market Value Declined; Disney Walt (DIS) Share Value Rose While Wendell David Associates Upped Stake

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 5,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,787 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, up from 61,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $144.19. About 3.56M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 257,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.99M, up from 771,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $172.53. About 657,704 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 12,120 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.07% or 6,733 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 498,091 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Piershale Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 495,900 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Cap Mgmt reported 6,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.18% or 173,939 shares in its portfolio. Bennicas & Associates Inc accumulated 20,825 shares. Uss Inv reported 94,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma reported 108,299 shares stake. 47,175 were reported by Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability. Eagle Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 26,332 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 188,622 shares. Horrell Capital reported 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft And Ltd holds 1.71% or 184,755 shares.

