Cadian Capital Management LP Position In Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Was Has Boosted; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by $6.95 Million as Share Value Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 116.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 329,000 shares as the company's stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 610,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77 million, up from 281,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $143.51. About 941,496 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 92,708 shares as the company's stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.49M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $30.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $79.14. About 1.26M shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 566,973 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $68.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 154,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,547 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 50 are owned by Adirondack Trust Communication. Telemus Cap owns 14,339 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Limited Liability owns 3.20M shares. Jfs Wealth Lc has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 98,879 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Colony Group Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 4,775 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 10,220 are held by Wendell David Assoc. Security Rech And Mgmt has 1.01M shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Chem Bank & Trust holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 12,189 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 3,196 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2E Data Results and Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on February 27, 2019 – GlobeNewswire" on February 20, 2019