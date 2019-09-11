Cadian Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT); Bislett Management Cut Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $610,000 as Shares Rose

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 2.76 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 116.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 329,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 610,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77M, up from 281,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.99. About 782,832 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – SAREPTA IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $81; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Ltd Com owns 254,386 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Lincoln National reported 9,745 shares stake. Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 5,080 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 782,510 shares. Frontier Mngmt reported 4,890 shares. Golub Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 4,236 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt accumulated 1,860 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 129,739 shares. Country Club Tru Com Na reported 0.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Da Davidson invested 0.88% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Opus Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,993 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 15,599 shares. Acropolis Inv Llc reported 7,890 shares. 29,820 are owned by Perkins Coie Tru Co.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11B for 22.61 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.55 million activity. 16,252 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN had bought 2,500 shares worth $219,950 on Thursday, September 5. Barry Richard had bought 1,300 shares worth $159,250 on Monday, August 12.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.31 million shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $111.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 30,391 shares. Lmr Partners Llp accumulated 26,626 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 134,228 shares. Hightower Llc accumulated 40,593 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.04% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 1.03 million shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.14% or 260,790 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.02% or 300 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Advsr Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 3,811 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 128,098 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 356 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 14,845 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,934 shares. Farallon Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.62% or 650,000 shares.

