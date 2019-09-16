Cadian Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Radware LTD (RDWR); Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shareholder Joho Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $750,300

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 60,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 4.33M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.16M, up from 4.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 393,287 shares traded or 199.37% up from the average. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500.

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 12,362 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $192.55. About 1.68M shares traded or 7.30% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $56.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

