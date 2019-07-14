Cadian Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT); Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Market Valuation Rose While Riverpark Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 116.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 329,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 610,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77 million, up from 281,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $156.1. About 962,730 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Granted Exclusive Option to Acquire Myonexus; 03/05/2018 – $SRPT Partnership & Buy-out option with Myonexus for $60M upfront + $45M milestone Gene Therapy for Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies (LGMD); 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,665 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, down from 87,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 895,495 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. Cumbo Alexander sold $2.10M worth of stock. $4.20M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were sold by Howton David T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc accumulated 42,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Eventide Asset Lc invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 55,791 are owned by Nicholas Inv Prtn Limited Partnership. 40,700 are owned by Korea Inv. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Sectoral Asset Mgmt reported 128,098 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 26,408 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability has 1,257 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 67,165 shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 2,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 170,710 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Incorporated holds 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 57 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 36,517 shares. 2,165 were reported by Fulton National Bank & Trust Na. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 3,890 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1.73M shares to 565,000 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 215,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.36 million for 15.60 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 646,400 were reported by Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Hood River Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Morgan Stanley owns 301,877 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 488 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 4,433 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 145,546 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communication Ma owns 0.11% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 2.66M shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 11,890 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 250 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 347 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chilton Company Lc owns 0.44% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 128,044 shares. Davenport Co Lc invested in 0% or 3,239 shares. American Grp Inc Inc stated it has 44,115 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Co reported 250,812 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co owns 0.13% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 1.22 million shares.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 13,271 shares to 39,528 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,289 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).