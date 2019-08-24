Cadian Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Pegasystems (PEGA); Halliburton Co (HAL) Valuation Declined While Covalent Partners Trimmed Holding

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 13,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 233,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, down from 246,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 13.19 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 202,785 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 100,000 shares to 222,514 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.