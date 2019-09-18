Cadian Capital Management LP Lowered Pegasystems (PEGA) Holding; Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Shorts Up By 6.25%

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) stake by 32.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 698,009 shares as Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 1.47 million shares with $104.91M value, down from 2.17M last quarter. Pegasystems Inc now has $5.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 54,943 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) had an increase of 6.25% in short interest. PGNX’s SI was 10.11 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.25% from 9.51 million shares previously. With 858,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s short sellers to cover PGNX’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 226,957 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 02/04/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – Progenics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Upcoming Regulatory Binary For Azedra; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: PGNX’S AZEDRA CORRELATION B/W RESPONSE AND ENDPOINTS; 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Settlement Concerns Relistor; 08/03/2018 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/05/2018 – Progenics Announces JAMA Oncology Publication Highlighting Company’s Imaging Analysis Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 57,493 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque State Bank & reported 3,265 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James invested in 14,241 shares or 0% of the stock. Scout Invs accumulated 158,247 shares or 0.22% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 68,824 shares. Northern Corp owns 288,647 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James Ltd Llc has 0.62% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 260,259 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 228,016 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 172,611 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 9,968 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 82,500 are held by North Run Cap Ltd Partnership. 19,060 are held by Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 224,668 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 87,000 shares to 175,000 valued at $64.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 389,383 shares and now owns 1.32 million shares. Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was raised too.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.60, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 62.67 million shares or 1.40% less from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 443 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 5.46 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited accumulated 0.19% or 1.30 million shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). California-based First Republic Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,156 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Pinebridge Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Everence Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 28,980 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Blackrock reported 13.74 million shares stake. 10,933 are owned by Utd Service Automobile Association. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 484,428 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 57,513 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 43,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

