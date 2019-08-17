Cadian Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) by $39.77 Million; Mar Vista Investment Partners Boosted Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.73M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 565,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 324,866 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 5,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 64,133 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.21M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 588,389 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $141.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 257,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intll Grp Inc holds 16,601 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP has 96,829 shares. 178 were reported by Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Ubs Oconnor Limited invested in 108,500 shares. 258,689 are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Tudor Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 48,282 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Spark Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 269,400 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 389,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp reported 0% stake. Cwm Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 146,751 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 180,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 23,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Karp Management Corporation invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation owns 664 shares. Thomasville Bancshares owns 3.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,490 shares. 4,660 were accumulated by Investment Counsel. Barr E S & Co has 2.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,514 shares. The New York-based Element Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,971 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Limited has 131 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Weybosset Rech & Management has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cooperman Leon G holds 7,500 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 205,348 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold And Inc has 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Century Cos reported 1.62 million shares. Partner Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 610 shares.

