Cadian Capital Management LP Lowered Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake; Applied Materials (AMAT)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 7.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 76,104 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 928,933 shares with $225.62 million value, down from 1.01 million last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $21.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $218.91. About 616,003 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 339 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 307 sold and reduced their holdings in Applied Materials Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 702.46 million shares, down from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Applied Materials Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 11 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 263 Increased: 232 New Position: 107.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.06 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 12.9 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Abrams Bison Investments Llc holds 11.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. for 2.51 million shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp owns 5.55 million shares or 4.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. has 4.43% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.42% in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.67 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 4.01M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28M for 16.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Altaba Inc stake by 1.00 million shares to 3.76 million valued at $278.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) stake by 257,168 shares and now owns 1.03 million shares. Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Inv Prtnrs Limited has 1.73% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Institute For Wealth Ltd owns 4,332 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.64% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 94,464 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 12,848 shares. North Star Invest Corp reported 100 shares. Natixis owns 63,384 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,450 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 70,220 shares. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 78 shares. Creative Planning holds 5,828 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 8 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 5,745 shares. Oak Assoc Limited Oh has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 127,900 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. $1.68 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, February 12. The insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65M. $6.53M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by ZUK NIR.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 202.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.